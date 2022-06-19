Five barns on a Pembrokeshire farm are to be turned into five self-contained holiday accommodation units after the planning application was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Coachlands Farm in Sageston had applied previously in January 2021, and was denied, but have now been given the green light to transform the five stone barns to the west of the farmhouse.
The barns, which range from one to two storeys, will house either one or two-bedroom accommodation, with some having kitchens, living rooms, shower rooms and more features added.
A spokesperson from the application said: “The application site is conveniently positioned for access to Tenby, Pembroke and Narberth for extensive National and local retail facilities and the southern Pembrokeshire coastline and National Park for recreational uses and tourism attractions.
“The application design seeks to develop a high-quality sustainable scheme that takes maximum advantage of the site’s position within the rural countryside, whilst comfortably integrating with the general character of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
“The proposed scheme will take maximum advantage of the site’s position within this established rural complex, creating an attractive and high-quality sustainable holiday accommodation.”
