Public swimming pools are said to be reeling from spiralling energy prices and a global chlorine shortage, leaving many with unsure futures. It has been labelled ‘poolmageddon’ but where does this leave Pembrokeshire’s six public pools?

A survey by UK Active showed that as many as 79 per cent of public leisure facilities could be forced to close their doors in the next six months without support.

The results come as energy costs spiral, these are estimated to have risen from a sector total of £500m in 2019 to between £1.0bn and £1.2bn in 2022.

Energy bills have increased by 150 pe rcent compared to last year, and in 2023 are forecast to rise by 185 per cent compared to 2021.

This comes on the back of supply chain issues due to Covid-19, Brexit, and the war in Ukraine.

A global chlorine shortage is reported to have pushed prices up 79 per cent compared to 2019 with several public swimming pools forced to close temporarily in recent weeks.

Pembrokeshire County Council runs six pools at Pembroke, Haverfordwest, Crymych, Tenby, Milford Haven and Fishguard.

The Western Telegraph asked the council if there were plans to increase the cost of public swimming and swimming lessons, or to decrease the pools' opening hours or even shut them completely, due to energy price increases or the chlorine shortage.

The authority replied that investment in energy saving technology meant that at the moment no such plans were in place.

“There are currently no plans for closing any pools or raising fees,” said a council spokesperson.

“As a local authority we’ve been proactively looking at – and implementing – efficient energy management which we hope will limit the impact of the increasing utility costs.

“This has involved solar panel installations, combined heat and power plant, LED lighting, efficient swimming pool cover provision and biomass boilers.”