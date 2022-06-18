Pembrokeshire recorded the highest number of fatal drownings in Wales last year, new figures released ahead of Drowning Prevention Week (DPW) show.

The figures based on a report from the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) showed that there were six accidental drownings reported in Pembrokeshire for 2021, an increase of five on the previous year.

This spike in fatalities means Pembrokeshire had the most accidental drownings in Wales in 2021 and the fourth highest amount in the whole of the UK.

National charity and leader in lifesaving and lifeguarding training, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) says it fears that, with summer fast approaching, people will head to the waterways within Pembrokeshire to enjoy the warmer weather without water basic safety knowledge, and even more fatalities will be seen over the summer months.

“With June, July, and August proving to be the months with the most fatalities, it is vitally important that everyone has an understanding of water safety, especially during the summer months,” said charity director Lee Heard.

“We have seen a rise in the number of drownings over the last few years, with peaks during the summer.

“In Wales there were 26 accidental drownings in 2021, with Pembrokeshire accounting for six of those fatalities, and we know that with the right water safety knowledge, accidental drownings are avoidable.

“We want to ensure that everyone can enjoy their summer break and enjoy being in or around water but be safe in the knowledge that they, and their children, have the skills and understanding about water safety, which could potentially save a life.”

For Drowning Prevention Week, which runs between June 18 to 25 RLSS UK has a range of free water safety resources available on its website for children, young people and parents.

“We are aiming to educate more young people than ever about water safety and give children the skills to enjoy a lifetime of fun in the water,” said Mr Heard.

“We have a range of free educational resources available on the RLSS UK website as well as a brand new animation to engage young people in learning about water safety.”

In a recent survey more than half of parents said they would not be confident their child would know what to do if they fell into open water.

“Whenever you are around water you should stop and think to assess your surroundings and look for any dangers,” he said.

“Stay together when around water and always go with family and friends; in an emergency call 999.

“Finally, float to live, if you fall in or become tired, stay calm, float on your back and call for help, or if you see someone in the water, throw something that floats to them and resist temptation to go in.”

Free resources can be downloaded from rlss.org.uk/dpw.