A Pembrokeshire business has been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket and windows have been smashed as a result of recent firing at Castlemartin Range, according to locals.

David Francis owns the Paddock B&B at Castlemartin and says that his business has been severely affected by the recent night firing at Castlemartin Range.

He says that the firing at the range which has been going on until the early hours of the morning is ‘completely unacceptable’ and has cost him £300 in refunds in one week alone.

Mr Francis says that on Friday, June 10, the firing went on until past 1am.

READ MORE:

“It’s bad enough that they have night fired every night this week, but to choose the Friday to fire till gone 1 in the morning?” he said.

“It shows absolutely no consideration for those of us in the parish who rely on tourism for our income.”

Mr Francis said that the recent firing until the early hours was ‘completely unacceptable’

Mr Francis said he and his guests were kept up until gone 2am because of the noise with the baby of one guest inconsolable all night.

“It’s bad enough we have to put up with firing till 1 am at the best of times, but surely they could have night fired untill this time any other night of the week,” he said.

“I had to refund all my guests. That’s £300 of income gone and three poor reviews impacting on future business.”

Mr Francis says that it is a repeated pattern that the range goes unused for weeks only for firing to take place in during school holidays.

He added that on Thursday, June 16, another person in the village had their windows blown out from the shockwaves caused by the firing.

“They contacted the range notifying them as such and they've just carried on regardless,” he said. “What if a child had been in front of those windows last night?

“The power of the ordinance seems to increase every year. The range simply isn't big enough for modern weapons.

“I've heard all the arguments 'it’s an essential training ground!' Protecting our interests overseas’,” he said.

“What good is having my interests protected overseas when I'm bankrupt over here?”

He also voiced concerns for safety at the range, following fatal accidents there in the past.

READ MORE:

“It’s just a question of time before a stray round hits a member of the public,” he said.

A spokesperson for the MoD said that the post 11.30pm night firing was scheduled to stop next week.

“Night firing is essential for proper training so our soldiers are prepared for all combat eventualities,” he said.

“It is only conducted when necessary at Castlemartin, and after June 24 there is currently no planned night firing beyond 11.30pm”

He added that the range publishes its firing times a month in advance, although these can be subject to change, and that ‘robust noise monitoring procedures’ ensured noise remained below agreed limits.

He said that no firing takes place at weekends, bank holidays, two weeks at Easter, the whole of August and two weeks over Christmas and New Year.

“After June 24, when the current exercise concludes, normal firing days will resume,” he said.

“This is Monday to Friday, with night firing only authorised on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a cut-off of 11.30pm.”