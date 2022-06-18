Two suspected drug drivers and a drink driver, approaching being twice over the limit, have been arrested in Pembrokeshire.

A man was arrested and charged with drink driving in Tenby yesterday afternoon. He provided a lowest station reading of 61ug, has been bailed to attend court early next month.

In nearby Wooden Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit arrested a man overnight into Friday for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis.

Blood samples were taken at in custody and the driver has since been released under investigation, pending this blood sample being analysed.

Yesterday morning another man was arrested in Pembroke when he tested positive for cocaine.

He has also been released under investigation, pending his blood sample being analysed.