St Davids lifeboat is reminding those going to sea to take a suitable means of communication, after three people on board a small boat drifting towards rocks in sea mist had to rely only on shouting.

The lifeboat received reports that people on the coast path near Whitesands could hear the three people aboard the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) calling for help.

As the crew prepared to launch the Tamar class lifeboat it had an updated report that the vessel was now going ashore and one person was on the rocks.

It was initially unclear where the RHIB and its crew were due to the sea mist. However, the crew managed to establish that the casualty was just off Porthmelgan Head.

As the sea was calm, those onboard the boat had managed to stabilise the vessel and prevent it being damaged against the rocks.

RNLI beach lifeguards from Whitesands, who were also in attendance with their water rescue craft, helped recover two of the casualties on to the Tamar. The lifeboat crew helped recover the RHIB plus remaining casualty from the cove.

Once clear of the cove, the Tamar towed the vessel back to Porth Clais harbour. Just off the entrance to Porth Clais, the Y boat was used to assist the RHIB into the harbour along with the two casualties who had been on the Tamar.

They were met by St Davids coastguard rescue team in Porth Clais.

We returned to station, rehousing at approximately 15:30hrs. Thank you to RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire and HM Coastguard - St Davids for their assistance.

When using water craft at sea, remember to take a suitable means of calling for help - more information can be found on our website https://rnli.org/safety/how-to-call-for-help-at-sea Tenby's inshore lifeboat was launched at 8.40am on Friday 17th June, following a report of a person being cut off at the Paragon, Tenby.

On arrival, the volunteer crew found that the casualty had recovered themselves and were no longer in need of assistance.