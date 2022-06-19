A Pembrokeshire driver sped at more than 100 mph in his Mini Cooper on a dual carriageway, a court has heard.
The case of Joel Daniel Hutson, of Main Street, Solva was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, June 17.
Magistrates heard that Hutson, 25, drove at speeds of 103 mph on the A48 near Pensarn at 12,54pm on February 25 this year. The legal limit on this stretch of road was 70mph.
Hutson entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates put six points on his licence and fined Hutson £341. He will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90.
Hutson’s guilty plea was taken into account when magistrates imposed their sentence.
He will have until July 15 to pay the balance of £465.
