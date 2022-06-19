Haverfordwest’s multi-storey car park will be permanently closed to the public from tomorrow, Monday, June 20, and subsequently demolished.

The multi-storey is making way for a new Public Transport Interchange, part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s wider regeneration work to revitalise Haverfordwest town centre.

The council says the current multi-storey car park is in a poor state of repair and an unwelcoming space at the heart of the county town as well as being difficult to negotiate for larger, modern vehicles.

But residents have mixed feelings whether this is a wise use of public money – essentially the demolition of a car park, to be build a car park.

The council says that the new interchange will create ‘a seamless journey and a clear transition for passengers using the transport facilities - including integrated bus station - encouraging people to alight and explore the town centre’.

The authority will hold a livestream event on Friday, June 24 where people can learn more about the plans and projects for Haverfordwest. The event will take place between 10am and 12pm.

All shops and businesses will remain open as normal during the work on the interchange.

The nearest alternative car parking in Haverfordwest is available at: Perrots Road short stay car park behind Wilko; Scotchwell, behind Aldi; Castle Lake and County Hall at weekends.

More information on car parking in Haverfordwest is available at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/haverfordwest-car-parks.

Alternative electric vehicle charging points can be found at: zap-map.com/live.