There will be a chance to peek inside a city’s secret gardens next weekend.

St Davids City Open Gardens Weekend returns on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday June 26.

The weekend offers an opportunity to meet some of the city’s gardeners and visit their very individual gardens.

“People are always curious about what lies hidden behind the houses and cottages in St Davids,” said organiser Julia Horton-Mansfield. “This is a great chance to explore.”

The event, which has TV nature expert Iolo Williams as its patron, is held in aid of Prostate Cymru and EcoDewi/Dewis Acre; the St Davids Community Garden.

Last year the event raised a total of £2,210.

From this £1,657 went to Prostate Cymru. A donation of £553 also went to support Erw Dewi Community Garden partners to assist their volunteers with reclaiming one of the overgrown Cathedral Close gardens.

Gardens open to the public include Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, the Deanery Garden, the Peace Garden and Erw Dewi.

A list of participating gardens is available here.

The open gardens event is part of the Peninsula Pollinator Trail with St Davids being the first Bee Friendly City in Wales.

Each participating garden will hang a bee mobile outside their property to indicate that the garden is open.

There is no trail to follow as visitors choose their own route based on all sorts of different reasons.

The Gardeners’ Market will also take place in Cross Square on both days and our two charities, Prostate Cymru and Eco Dewi will have stalls there to tell visitors about all the wonderful work that they do.

Also at the Gardeners’ Market will be Caerhys Organic Farm; Just Bee; Charlie’s Compost; Coppicewood College; the Really Wild Emporium and Heartsease Plants.

Tickets are available now from The Really Wild Emporium upstairs shop (24 High Street) and from the Friends of Prostate Cymru stall at the Gardeners Market in Cross Square during the weekend event.

A one-day ticket costs £6 and a two day ticket £10. The event runs from 10.30am to 5.00pm on Saturday June 25 and from 11.30am to 4.00pm on Sunday, June 26.