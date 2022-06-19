THE weather played havoc with the cricket this weekend with only two matches completed in all divisions.

All matches were abandoned in division one with only one solitary game from division two and a game in division five north being played to completion.

Despite the weather, highlights in division one included Danny Caine making a big-hitting 110 for Saundersfoot, who built up an impressive 208-5 against St Ishmaels before the game was abandoned.

Kyle Quartermaine also managed a half-century (51) as Narberth built up a formidable 115 runs against Cresselly before the inevitable happened.

Results in division one leave Neyland top of the pile, three points ahead of Narberth and four ahead of Carew.

Pembroke Dock sit at the foot of the league six points behind St Ishmaels and eight points behind Haverfordwest.

Of the games that were completed, Tom Clarke was on scintillating form for Llanrhian, who beat Carew Seconds by 145 runs in division two.

Llanrhain made 209 all out after Carew put them into bat, and when Carew came to the crease they collapsed to 64 all out.

It was Clarke who stole the show making 67 and taking four for 11. Ben Jones made a half-century and Dafydd Williams a commendable 37 not out.

For Carew, Corey Hall can hold his head high taking three wickets for 46 and making 13 not out.

Barry Evans (two for 41 and 19), and Scott Richards (2 for 7 and 17), also rallied for the rooks second team.

In Division five north Crymych lost to Laugharne Seconds by 51 runs.

It all went wrong from the toss for Crymych who put Laugharne into bat and the visitors making 114 for 8.

When Crymych came in they collapsed making 63 all-out despite the efforts of Ifan Davies who made 31.

Results, Round 9

Division 1

Narberth 115-3 - Cresselly (match aband'd)

Narberth; Kyle Quartermaine 51, Jamie McCormick 27, Ben Quartermaine 20no

Cresselly; Tom Arthur 1-20, Tom Murphy 1-30, Dan James 1-34

Lawrenny - Haverfordwest 50-3 (match aband'd)

Carew - Llangwm 108-8 (match aband'd)

Carew; Iori Hicks 3-28, Sam Harts 2-20

Llangwm; David Lewis 48no, Chris Inward 29

Neyland - Pembroke Dock 52-3 (match aband'd)

Neyland; Gary Lloyd 3-21

Pembroke Dock; Scott Griffiths 23no

Saundersfoot 208-5 - St Ishmaels (match aband'd)

Saundersfoot; Danny Caine 110, Jon Mansbridge 25, Yannik Parker 21

St Ishmaels; Andrew Pawlett 2-39, Lewis Rhead 2-37

Division 2

Llanrhian 209-AO beat Carew II 64-AO by 145 runs

Burton - Johnston 135-3 (match aband'd)

Herbrandston 71-1 - Lamphey (match aband'd)

Hook - Pembroke 157-4 (match aband'd)

Llechryd - Whitland 179-3 (match aband'd)

Division 3

Stackpole - Hook II 93-8 (match aband'd)

Haverfordwest II - Kilgetty 203-4 (match aband'd)

Laugharne - Llanrhian II 126-4 (match aband'd)

Cresselly II - Narberth II 156-9 (match aband'd)

St Ishmaels II 195-2 - Neyland II (match aband'd)

Division 4

Haverfordwest III - Burton II 139-5 (match aband'd)

Fishguard 224-2 - Herbrandston II (match aband'd)

Llangwm II 111-0 - Lawrenny II (match aband'd)

Carew III 75-AO - Llechryd II 28-1 (match aband'd)

Whitland II 136-5 - Saundersfoot II (match aband'd)

Division 5 north

Crymych (63-AO) lost to Laugharne II (114-8) by 51 runs

Kilgetty II (160-8) - Llechryd III 3-0 (match aband'd)

Whitland III v Bye

Bye v Haverfordwest IV

Division 5 south

Hundleton 0-0 - Pembroke Dock II 0-0 (match aband'd)

Neyland III 103-2 - Stackpole II 0-0 (match aband'd)

Pembroke II 0-0 - Cresselly III 44-3 (match aband'd)