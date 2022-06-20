A MAN from Pembroke Dock was in possession of a knife over fears for someone’s welfare, a court heard.

Stephen Charge, of the town’s Pembroke Street, said he forgot the knife was on him when police found a serrated blade over three inches long in Charge’s jacket pocket.

In August last year, Charge, 49, was arrested for an unrelated matter. At the police station his jacket was removed and officers found the blade in an inside pocket.

At the time, Charge said he had taken the knife off another individual, but could not remember who it was.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mike Kelleher said Charge took the knife from someone to stop them getting into trouble.

It was later revealed the knife was taken over concerns for a person’s welfare.

Mr Kelleher emphasised there was never an attempt to use, threaten, or harass anyone with the knife.

READ MORE

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 14, Charge pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Presiding magistrates said the reason for the suspension included a realistic chance at rehabilitation and strong mitigating circumstances.

Charge was also made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128.