Police have issued CCTV images of a missing man last seen in Cardigan.

He is described as around 5ft 2inches tall with black hair and glasses.

Mark was last seen in Cardigan on Monday, June 13.

Police said that he may be driving a black Ford Transit van, registration number SF71 CSY.

Officers have released CCTV images of Mark, showing what he was last seen wearing, in a bid to trace him.

Anybody with any information into Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or on orlo.uk/qApIR or by emailing101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference: DP-20220614-093.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.