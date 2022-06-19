Police have issued CCTV images of a missing man last seen in Cardigan.

Mark was last seen in Greenfield Row, Cardigan , on Monday, May 13.

He is described as around 5ft 2inches tall with black hair and glasses.

Western Telegraph: Mark was last seen in Cardigan on Monday, June 13.Mark was last seen in Cardigan on Monday, June 13.

Police said that he may be driving a black Ford Transit van, registration number SF71 CSY.

Officers have released CCTV images of Mark, showing what he was last seen wearing, in a bid to trace him.

Western Telegraph:

Anybody with any information into Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or on orlo.uk/qApIR or by emailing101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference: DP-20220614-093.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

 