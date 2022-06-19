IN the latest junior cricket league results both Cresselly and Llechryd U11s posted mammoth scores in their titanic encounter.

Cresselly 318-7, Llechryd(S) 278-6. Report supplied by Cresselly

Cresselly U11’s took on Llechryd U11’s softball team, who made the long trip south, but it was the mighty Doves who came away with the win on this occasion.

The Llechryd skipper lost the ‘toss’, and our captain for the night Max Davies chose to field first.

Some tight bowling kept Llechryd down to 278 for 6, with wickets for Bobby, Elin (x2), Caden (wicket maiden), Rhys, and Evan.

In reply, the Doves totalled 318 for 7.

Jess and George put on 19. Ollie and Mari put on 38. Jack and Archie put on 32. Elin and Max put on 26.

There were also good knocks late on from Rhys and Jack, Bobby and Zara, and Caden and Evan.

Cresselly squad: Mari Cole, Elin Edwards, Zara Pugh, Ollie Toy, Jessica Williams, Ieuan Prout, Evan Hughes, Jack Mears, Max Davies, Jack Nicholas, Archie Noyce, George Hughes, Bobby Shapcott, Caden Jones

Griff Jenkins and Milo Jones

Results from the junior cricket leagues:

Under 15's

Haverfordwest 72-4 Pembroke 73-2

Haverfordwest: Sidak Mahey 19, George Twigg 10, George Dewstowe 1-20, Will Edwards 1-5

Pembroke: James Davies 38, Harry Penkitt 12, Fred Morris 1-6

Cresselly 71-7 Whitland 72-4

Cresselly: O Arthur 23, J Davies 12, I Thomas 2-12, E Phillips 2-13

Whitland: R Jones 21, D James 16, C Lewis 13, C Bujega 1-9, C Rees 2-12, F Davies 2-11, D James 1-21

Whitland U13s

Under 13's

Llechryd 150-1, Whitland 81-3

Llechryd: J Harries 28 retired & 1-0, E. lewis 20, G Wilcox 22n/o, D West 28 retired, H Beard 1-8

Whitland: Lestyn Davies 14, Cai Faulkner 10, Ryan 1-7

St Ishmaels 57-6, Hook 52-6

St Ishmaels: Charlie Welsh 11 & 1-4, Fletcher Turner 2-7, Morgan Britton 1-5, Taio Hein 1-11, Rossi Ninnis 1-3

Hook: Rhys Tennick 8 & 1-12, Freddie Goodridge 6 & 1-16, Manny Davies 1-5, Alex Blowers 1-10

Pembroke 56-6, Hook 154-1

Lamphey 106-3, Stackpole 65-5

Lamphey: Evan Clarke 16, Elliot Midgley 26 retired, Morgan Price Richards 18 & 3-8, Cory Shelmerdine 7, Terrence 3 for 9

Stackpole: Ossian Ridgeway 13, Ollie Frearson 5 & 2-12, Sam Adams 9, Louis Dodson 1-15

Lamphey 87-4, Pembroke 64-10

Lamphey: Elliott 26 not out, Morgan 18, Terrence 3-9

Cresselly 90-0, Laugharne 89-10

Cresselly: Griff Jenkins 31 not out, Milo Jones 30 not out & 1-10, Lewis Mason 3-5, Iori Thomas 3-13, Ollie Arrthur 1-11

Laugharne: Rhys Davies 20, Dominic James 14, Ellis Hennessey 12

Kilgetty 147-4, Whitland 56-7

Kilgetty: Logan Hall 25NO, Olly Cook 25NO, Olly Tucker 30NO, Dylan Sine 14, Rhys Davies 2-9, Iestyn Davies 1-23

Whitland: Kai Faulkner 17, Taylor Lewis 1-3, George Schultz 1-4, Maddoc Evans 1-9, George MacDonald 1-14

Under 11's

Cresselly 318-7, Llechryd(S) 278-6

St Ishmaels 249-4, Haverfordwest 277-4

St Ishmaels: Jack Echeverria 6, Iestyn Roberts 5, Mason Hammond 2-10, Luca Orton 1-7

Haverfordwest: Will Davies 14 & 1-9, Harri Atyeo 12, Ed Raymond 2-11, Ryan Dewstone 1-7