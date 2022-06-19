In the latest Kilgetty Golf Society report they played the challenging Maesteg Golf Club.

Report by Steve Jones:

Members of Kilgetty Golf Society visited Maesteg Golf Club for our June fixture.

This varied and testing course took all the attention with a series of holes that required careful consideration of what club to use and which direction to hit in.

The team prize went to Idwal David, Roger Handcock, and Graham Longster, with Idwal the champion with a magnificent individual score of 37.

Second was Meurig Evans with 35, and third Rob Nixon with 33 who also hit the longest drive.

The best 28+ handicapper was Snuff with 25.

Nearest the Pin was Graham Bond while he and Roger both had two's.

The wooden spoon was won by Tom Woods.

The fixture next month is at Derllys Court GC.

More information on kilgettygolf.co.uk.