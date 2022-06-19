FOLLOWING a fantastic season of rugby, Narberth U14s enjoyed their annual presentation day at the club recently.

The boys have shown tremendous commitment and team spirit all year and thanked the coaches Darryl Goeman, Chris Reynolds and Dean Bethel for all their hard work and commitment.

The coaches had the very difficult job of choosing the individual awards which went to - Tyla Beeken - Most Improved Player, Jake Leavitt - Under the Radar, Coaches Award - Max Mathias.

The Players Player went to Will Ford, who also picked up the Supporters Player.

READ MORE: Will Pembs pools close due to spiralling energy costs and chlorine shortage?

Top try scorer of the season was Oscar Willington with a superb tally of tries, conversions and penalties.

The team paid a big thank you to Castle Homes for sponsoring the teams hoodies, Calon Wen for the Subs coats and playing shirts, Larkspur Garage for the team shorts and all at Narberth RFC for their continued support of the Mini and Junior section.