A busy stretch of Pembrokeshire will be closed today.

The A477 from Paterchurch, Pembroke Dock, to the Nash Fingerpost Junction at Pembroke Dock will be closed today from 8am until 5pm and again from 7pm until 5am tomorrow to allow for upgrades to the fibre network.

The closures are part of a rolling scheme of works that will continue until the end of July.

However the road is only scheduled to be closed today and into the early hours of tomorrow.

Traffic management, including traffic light sand lane closures will be in place.

The work is taking place as part of an upgrade and extension scheme to the roads fibre optic communications network in south and west Wales.

Traffic Wales says that the works will be suspended on Friday and Saturday nights to minimise disruption.

This will be followed by daytime and night time works for the remainder of the programme, with the most disruptive works scheduled to take place overnight to minimise disruption as much as possible.

These date are subject to change if weather impacts on the programme of work.

For more information call the Traffic Wales information line on 0300 123 1213