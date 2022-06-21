A LOCAL woman's institute is giving school children the chance to fulfill their dreams for free, offering up prom dresses to hire with no charge.

Soroptimist International Haverfordwest and District recently set a trend by offering to Haverfordwest High School a pop-up shop affording all Year 11 pupils the opportunity to ‘hire’ a prom dress completely free of charge.

This initially came about following the donation of over 200 prom dresses (the majority of them brand new) from Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give when the charity lost its storage space and was forced to relocate their stock.

Susie Blacklaw-Jones, chair of the Programme Action Committee within Haverfordwest and District Soroptimists said it's a great initiative.

"This is a very well covered and popular subject at the moment," said Susie, "with families struggling more than ever and recycling and reusing being so important."

Since then the club has purchased a number of extra dresses in various sizes to offer a fuller range of sizes.

SI Haverfordwest say they are happy to offer this service to other schools should they be interested.