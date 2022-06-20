A 44-year-old van driver must pay more than £340 for not having the appropriate licence for the vehicle.
Shamus Julius Dewaine of Heol Dwr, Scleddau was stopped by police as he drove on the Bulford Road bypass, Tiers Cross in a Peugeot Bipper, magistrates in Llanelli were told on Wednesday June 15.
The incident took place on January 28.
Dewaine was charged with not having a licence for that class of vehicle and the case was found proved under the single justice procedure.
He was ordered to pay a total of £344, made up of a £220 fine, £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.
He also had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record.
