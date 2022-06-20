The pain, both physically and emotionally, must have been unbearable.

But once again St Dogmaels fundraiser Derek Burton has proved his might after carrying a 50kg sack of coal for a staggering 26 miles on Saturday, June 18, to raise funds for Cardigan’s Oxygen Therapy Centre.

It took him a total of 12 hours and 40 minutes to complete the challenge and despite the heat, sweat and toil, he reached the Guildhall steps, having once again achieved his incredible goal.

Derek, 56, has become one of Cardigan’s most respected fund-raisers for his coal-carrying achievements, and last year was given a Pride of Britain Award in recognition of his unwaivering commitment to local causes.

“We want to thank Derek and each and every one of the Criw Glo team who have pushed themselves to the absolute limit to help the centre,” commented an Oxygen Therapy spokesperson.

Derek, who is a brickwork lecturer and a former head coach and captain of Cardigan RFC, originally came up with the coal sack idea after watching the coalman deliver sacks of coal to his house when he was a little boy, growing up in St Dogmaels.

"As a result, he regularly carries a 50kg sack over a considerable distance to raise funds for local causes. To date has raised over £60,000.

The Justgiving page is still open and donations can be made on the following link HERE.