She’s graced the oceans for 80 years, she’s taken a starring role in film and on screen and this week the majestic Johanna Lucretia has reached Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock, where she’s captivating local sailors with her beauty.

Johanna Lucretia is the latest addition to The Island Trust fleet, which is a charitable organisation which supports young people with special needs, disabilities and those experiencing hardship and deprivation.

“Our aim is to give disadvantaged children and young people the opportunity to not only widen their horizons, but also improve their skills and capabilities through the joys and challenges of learning to sail,” commented an Island Trust spokesperson.

Being the only UK flagged topsail schooner in sail training, the Johanna Lucretia is guaranteed to draw attention wherever she goes.

Built in 1945 at the Rhoose shipyard in Ghent as a fishing vessel, she was converted for recreational use in 1954.

Solidly built with oak hull planking laid on strong oak frames and an iroko deck, the three separate watertight bulkheads mean there is the potential for longer distance cruising.

As a schooner she has two pine masts, stayed traditionally with lanyards and deadeyes. On the foremast she can set two square sails in addition to her gaff rigged fore and aft sails.

And like the Island Trust’s other vessels, Johanna Lucretia is rigged traditionally with lots of sheets (ropes) and a wide array of sails to keep her young sailing enthusaists busy.

The tall ship's interior

She has participated in several Tall Ships races and has won overall on two separate occasions and has also made a few film and television appearances. In 1978 she took the part of the 'Medusa' in the British spy thriller 'The Riddle of the Sands'.

Set in 1901 it follows the efforts of two English yachtsmen to avert a German plot to launch a military seaborne invasion of England.

And in 2006 she featured in the film Amazing Grace which is a drama about William Wilberforce’s campaign to end the slave trade.

She also starred in the Irish reality TV show Cabin Fever in 2003, where she replaced the original Cabin Fever ship after it ran aground off Tory Island.

Johanna Lucretia is taking part in the Seafair Haven 2022. For further dteails on the festival, see the link below

http://www.tallships.wales/events/