The paddling pool in Milford Haven will be open for around six weeks over the summer holidays.

The pool, located on The Rath in the town, will be open between Monday, July 18 and Monday, September 4.

This comes after months of work to get the pool ready from the voluntary group Pembrokeshire Lido, formerly known as Bring Back the Big Pool.

It has also been announced that during the weeks of the paddling pool being open, there will be a lifeguard in attendance between 10am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.

Details of the opening hours of the pool across the six weeks are available here.

Michael Allen from Pembrokeshire Lido said: “Getting the paddling pool open is an important milestone to show local residents across the county that there are willing partners in both town and county council and that our goal of a restored full-sized Lido in the town is not a pipe dream.”

Cllr Brian Phillips from Milford Haven Town Council has been a long-time campaigner for the paddling pool, spending many hours over the last few months preparing it.

Brian and a team of volunteers have swept, cleaned, tidied, jet-washed and weeded the pool and the surrounding area, getting it ready for its opening.

Now, Cllr Phillips is calling for volunteers to help with the final preparations before the opening.

“We need volunteers to do a few hours work to make the facility spick and span for opening on July 18th,” he said.

“We will be starting the work at 5pm on Monday, June 27. Do bring a sweeping brush and gloves.

“People of Pembrokeshire who can enjoy this facility, will hopefully give up some time to help us weed and spruce up the facility. Several individuals have already volunteered.

“Stephen Lewis a friend to the Pembrokeshire Lido will again be burning off weeds and local Men's Shed has also offered to help with painting the railings, but we need more volunteers.”

For more details on using the paddling pool, visit www.pembrokeshirelido.co.uk where details will be posted and updated throughout the opening period.