Patients at Withybush Hospital’s cardio respiratory department are benefitting from the latest equipment for diagnosing life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, thanks to charitable donations.

Donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities have funded the purchase of a Pathfinder laptop with dual screens and docking station by Spacelabs Healthcare, worth over £33,500.

The technology can diagnose various abnormal heart rhythms more efficiently and help staff to work remotely and safely.

Cardiac physiologist Teleri Cudd explained: “The new equipment is used to detect any abnormalities that may affect normal heart function.

“A monitor can help a physician determine whether the patient’s medicine is working correctly or if changes need to be made. It can also determine whether a permanent pacemaker is required due to life threatening arrhythmias.

“The result is that patients are receiving a more efficient service which can identify arrhythmias more quickly.”

Withybush Hospital

Teleri explained the benefits of the Pathfinder: “With the portable Pathfinder, physiologists unable to attend the workplace due to Covid-19 can analyse results from home, helping to reduce waiting lists and supporting patients to be treated sooner.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The Pathfinder equipment shows how donations can make a significant difference to the patient experience by providing the local NHS with the latest technology.

“A huge thank you to everyone whose generous donations have made this possible.”