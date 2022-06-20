All Pembrokeshire trains have been cancelled on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 due to industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers not to travel by train on these dates, as the majority of their rail services will be suspended.

Due to the wider disruption caused, TfW is also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

The industrial action means that TfW is unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure, despite the fact that it is not in itself in dispute with RMT.

Signalling and other infrastructure work is managed by Network Rail, which is impacted by the industrial action.

This means that no trains will be running in or out of Pembrokeshire on strike days.

TfW has suspended sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates in order to minimise the number of people disrupted.

The only services running on June 21 and 23 June will be a reduced service between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, with replacement bus services between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

On June 25, this will be reduced further to services between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Pontypridd, with replacement buses in operation between Radyr and Cardiff Central, and between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil due to the ongoing transformation work for the South Wales Metro.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services in particular likely to be affected. Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.

As a result, TfW is advising that customers only make essential journeys by train on 20, 22, 24 and 26 June, and not to travel at all by train on strike days 21, 23 and 25 June.

Customers can find timetables for the strike days and the days in between on the TfW, Traveline and National Rail websites using the journey planners.

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel from Tuesday June 21 to Saturday June 25 can use those tickets anytime between Monday June 20 and Monday June 27.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.

