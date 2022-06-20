Pembrokeshire has its own answer to the boy band One Direction - a choir of more mature gentlemen named Wrong Direction!

Describing themselves as Llangwm's Old Boy band, the singers gave their first performance for two yeas when they were welcomed to a bicentennial celebration concert at Pisgah Baptist Church, Cresswell Quay.

The free concert on Friday, May 27, featured a range of songs, including John Kanaka, A-Roving and All God's Creatures.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed the evening and gave generous donations totalling £470, which will be divided between the Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, HOPE MS therapy centre and Pisgah Baptist Chapel.

Pisgah Baptist Church was founded in 1822

A donation will also be made to a church in Poland, with has links to Wrong Direction, who are providing safety to refugees from Ukraine.

The concert was the first in a series of concerts and events that are being organised at Pisgah to mark the 200-year anniversary coming up across the year.

The Sunday School anniversary services took place on Sunday June 12, with the Sunday School children performed in the afternoon and the adult choir in the evening.

After the afternoon service, members and friends of the chapel gathered to replicate the centenary photo.

The next concert will be by the Quaynotes on Friday July 1 at 7.30pm.

There will be free entry, with donations once again to Sandy Bear, the HOPE MS centre and Pisgah Baptist Chapel.

All are welcome to attend these events.

Keep up to date with all of the church's bicentennial celebrations by liking and following our Pisgah200 page.