Three drivers were reported for driving whilst uninsured after stop checks from Dyfed-Powys Police officers yesterday (Sunday, June 19).

The police officers made stop checks across the Sunday in the Haverfordwest area.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit reported the three drivers, and one of the vehicle drivers was also reported for another offence.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “One of the three was also reported for contravening double white lines, having been witnessed overtaking another vehicle on Arnolds Hill.”

MORE NEWS

Over the weekend, the roads policing unit salso arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving in Tenby.

He provided a lowest station reading of 61ug, has been bailed to attend court early next month.