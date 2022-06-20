Members of Fishguard and Goodwick’s RNLI lifeboat crew have been awarded jubilee medals to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
Twenty of Fishguard’s crew members were among the 4,500 RNLI volunteers and frontline staff who have been awarded the special medal in recognition of the 65,886 lives the charity has saved during the Queen’s reign.
The award to RNLI volunteers is particularly fitting as when Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, she also became patron of the organisation, continuing a lifesaving legacy left by the charity’s first patron King George IV.
The medal has also been presented to those who serve in the emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces who have completed five years’ consecutive service.
Fishguard and Goodwick Mayor, Sharon Maccarney, presented the 20 crew members and volunteers with their medals last Wednesday, June 15.
The medals were presented to crew members as well as the lifeboat station’s head launcher, deputy launching authorities and its former operations manager.
