Hywel Dda has become the first health board in Wales to launch a dedicated mental health advice service.
The health board will now offer support for all age groups through the established 111 call line.
From Monday, June 20, people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be able to access the service by phoning 111 and selecting option two.
Once option two has been selected, people will then be put through to a mental health practitioner.
MORE NEWS
- The walks in Pembrokeshire to improve your mental health
- Youth-driven charity pop up shop opens in Milford Haven
A spokesperson from Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “The service will be accessible seven days a week, from 9am through to 11.30pm, with plans in place to move to a 24/7 operating hours later in the year.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here