Hywel Dda has become the first health board in Wales to launch a dedicated mental health advice service.

The health board will now offer support for all age groups through the established 111 call line.

From Monday, June 20, people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be able to access the service by phoning 111 and selecting option two.

Once option two has been selected, people will then be put through to a mental health practitioner.

A spokesperson from Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “The service will be accessible seven days a week, from 9am through to 11.30pm, with plans in place to move to a 24/7 operating hours later in the year.”

Western Telegraph: The new service from Hywel Dda University Health BoardThe new service from Hywel Dda University Health Board