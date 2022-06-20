A 32-year-old man has been put on a drug rehabilitation programme by a court after he failed to comply with a community order.
Darren Edmundson, formerly of Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock, but currently of no fixed abode, was made the subject of the order by Haverfordwest magistrates last Tuesday, June 14.
He had been given the order in October 2021 after appearing in court for failing to take a breath test, but on two subsequent occasions, did not comply with its conditions to attend appointments.
The court made a new community order stating that Edmundson must have treatment for drug dependency for a minumum of nine months.
He was also fined £40.
