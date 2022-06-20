Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the Western Telegraph, introduces our coverage of Pride Month and explains why we think it important to celebrate.

PRIDE is a movement that celebrates sexual diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

It is an opportunity throughout the month of June each year to raise awareness by promoting dignity, equality, and self-affirmation from within the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the issues that people from this minority group face.

2022 is a particularly significant year for the Pride movement and LGBTQ+ community as we commemorate 50 years since the first Pride parade took place in the UK – our very own golden jubilee if you like!

The LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride in many ways, and this year with outdoor events once again taking place we have an extra reason to wave our flags – Pride can resume its colourful celebration in full swing.

Pride month is a global celebration, and across the UK various events will mark the occasion and recognise the contributions made by the members of the LGBTQ+ community and the influence they have had around the world.

You may be wondering why we celebrate Pride during June. This is because it was in June 1969 that the Stonewall riots took place in New York – when homosexuality was illegal in most US states and police often raided gay bars. This historical event is recognised as the beginning of the movement that spearheaded change.

Same-sex couples had no legal recognition until 2005 when civil partnerships were introduced, and same-sex marriages only existed in the UK from 2014 – less than 10 years ago.

But Pride month is not just about celebration, it is also an opportunity to peacefully protest and raise political awareness of the current issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

It is a way to lobby MPs and local government representatives to ensure they understand the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and to get them to do something about it.

The parades, however, are an important part and a prominent feature of the month. Street parties and festivals, community events, publics speaking and educational sessions also take place, grabbing media attention and attracting millions of people across the world to participate in the celebrations.

Here in Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire Pride will be held over three days in Milford Haven.

The festival will kick-off in and around Boulevard Showbar on Charles Street in Milford Haven with popular drag queen Miss Katy who will launch the event on Thursday, July 14.

The following night, Karin Bello will be performing her Tina Turner tribute, ‘Typically Tina’, on Friday, July 15 before closing the celebration on Saturday, July 16 with Jaymi Hensley from boyband Union J, fresh from his comeback gig at the London Palladium.

“But Pembrokeshire Pride isn’t simply a festival for local people to celebrate all that’s good about our diverse community,” say organisers.

Adding: “There’s going to be a series of events throughout the year and Pembrokeshire Pride is also a way of linking people with advice, support and information - and giving everyone who believes in inclusivity the opportunity to stand up to hate crime and declare our solidarity with everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

You can find out more about Pembrokeshire Pride at www.pembrokeshirepride.com