A man is due to appear at court after he was arrested and subsequently charged following a car crash near Carew Bridge.

The single-vehicle road traffic crash occurred on Friday, June 17, as police officers were called and arrived at approximately 10.30pm.

Officers closed a section of the A4075 Carew Lane for several hours overnight into Saturday, June 18, as they dealt with the scene and the driver.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and bailed.”

The man has been bailed, due to appear at court sometime later this month.