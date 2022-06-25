A Tenby property has been put up for sale on Rightmove for a price of £1.1m, boasting a pool, cinema, six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a sea view.

The property, located on Hayton Gardens, is described as ‘immaculately presented,’ with features including an entertainment floor and a gym.

The swimming pool and cinema. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

A spokesperson from West Wales Finest Properties said: “(The property) is an immaculately presented architect and structural engineer designed detached house, enjoying beautiful views towards Tenby town and the sea beyond.

“Built by the current vendors, it is extremely evident that every aspect of the design and finish has been carefully considered and executed to the highest standard.

"The main house offers a lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility room/laundry room, WC, four double bedrooms (two with en-suite's and dressing rooms) and wet room.

The view from the front balcony. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

“There is also an entertainment room on the top floor with views over Caldey Island, and a gym on the lower floor.

"Double doors lead from the kitchen to a spectacular swimming pool with changing room and wet room/shower facilities, and bi-fold doors to the rear patio.

"For ultimate entertainment, the swimming pool has a cinema projection system with surround sound.

“On the lower floor is potential for a self-contained annexe/holiday let, comprising of an open plan living/kitchen area, two double bedrooms, wet room and utility cupboard.

"A connecting door to the main house offers the versatility to either separate or use this space as part of the main residence.

“Externally, the property offers a paved driveway to the front, providing off road parking and access to the annexe, which has its own private seating area leading off from the living space.

“To the rear of the property is a patio seating area in a courtyard form with open fire and built in BBQ.

"Steps lead up to a decked sun terrace with a stainless steel and glass balustrade. Two balconies to the front, also with stainless steel and glass balustrades, boast a south-facing aspect to enjoy the spectacular views.”

The entertainment room. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/124018079#/?channel=RES_BUY

The living room. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties

One of the six bedrooms. Picture: West Wales Finest Properties