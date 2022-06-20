Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle road traffic crash on the B4320 near Angle.
Police officers were called and arrived at the scene, before closing the road for approximately three and a half hours before it was reopened at 10am.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anybody with information which can help officers with their subsequent investigation.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at around 6.25am, Thursday 16th June 2022 on the B4320 near Angle.
Two people were taken to hospital. The road was closed and reopened just before 10am.”
Officers can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20220616-041.
