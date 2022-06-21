The flag was raised at Castlemartin Training Area to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week 2022.
Landmarc Support Services and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) raised the flag, extending an extra-special thank you to veterans, full-time and reservist troops, and their families.
Landmarc employees, Armed Forces personnel and staff from DIO joined together to witness the raising of the flag, where it will fly proudly until Armed Forces Week comes to a close on June 26.
Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “Landmarc works in partnership with DIO to provide the support services that enable our Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.
“We raise the Armed Forces Day Flag each and every year on our sites across the UK, a tradition we’re very proud of.
“With more than 25 per cent of our team coming from an Armed Forces background, it is important that we give thanks to our troops during this special week.”
