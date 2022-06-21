INFORMATION has been released about the Torch Theatre’s summer programme for children and young people.

A series of drama, dance and musical theatre summer schools will be held at the theatre in Milford Haven throughout August.

There will be week-long Torch Drama Workshops led by industry experts.

The daily sessions will be drama led and involve fun, games, challenges and opportunities to learn new drama skills and perform in a safe environment, with the weeks ending with a shared performance at the theatre where parents and guardians can watch.

The junior youth theatre drama summer school is the first week for children aged seven to 10 years old and will take place between Monday, August 1 and Friday, August 1, 9.30am to 4pm.

The senior youth theatre drama summer school takes place the following week between Monday, August 8 and Friday, August 12 from 9.30am to 4pm and is for young people aged 11-16.

Prices for each of the week-long workshops is £60 per child and £50 for a sibling.

There will be a Joon Dance summer school at the theatre for those who prefer dance to drama.

During the four day-long workshops, children and young people will be able to learn Odette’s Revenge, a modern sequel to Swan Lake. There will be a performance at the end.

Children aged six-10 are able to join the Joon Bugs, with Jooniers for those aged 12-16 and Joon Youth/Gold for those aged 16 and over. There is no upper age limit.

The workshops take place on Monday, August 15 through to Thursday, August 18 between 10am and 1pm and from 1pm on Friday, August 19, with the show at 7.30pm.

The cost for the dance workshops is £85 which will help Joon Dance recover from the pandemic and support future work, or the standard price of £75.

There is also a deal of concessions and sibling price of £65 for two members of the same immediate family, or a family price of £55 where three or more members of the same immediate family book together.

Tickets to attend the performance are £6.

You can find out more about Joon Dance by emailing Zosia at joondance@gmail.com or visiting https://joondance.wixsite.com/joondance/torchsummer

For those who prefer musical theatre, the musical theatre week summer school will put on a performance of Legally Blonde.

The workshops will run from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, with the performance on Friday, August 26.

Participants will work to create Legally Blonde Junior throughout the week with support from musical director and voice coach Angharad Sanders and Pembrokeshire Drama practitioner Lucy O’Neill.

The workshops will run from 9.30am to 4pm and is suitable for children and young people aged 10 or older.

The price for one child is £75 with a £65 sibling charge. The end of the week performance is free.

There is also the chance to save more money with a multibuy offer of £115 per child to attend both the senior youth theatre workshop and the musical theatre week. Additional siblings on this offer would cost £100.

Places are limited for the Torch Theatre Summer School Weeks and must be booked in person or by calling the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267. Joon Dance bookings are handled externally through the Joon Dance website.