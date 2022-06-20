A leading member of the Rotary organisation in Pembrokeshire is one of just 23 people in Wales to receive a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee award, recognising her significant contribution to volunteering.

Mary Adams, who is a member of the Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club, has received the award for her work with the Living Memory Group in Narberth.

The group has enabled people who have become isolated because of poor health to enjoy an afternoon of socialising and friendship.

One aspect of its success is the relationship it has forged with local schoolchidlren.

The Royal Voluntary Service launched the awards earlier this year in honour of its patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and the great example she has set in her 70 years of service.

More than 3,000 nominations were received, with just 490 people chosen to receive the special awards.

Mary, who is district governor-elect for Rotary in South Wales, is a founder and trustee of the Living Memory Group, and said she was 'humbled' by the award.

Interaction between the generations is one of the main features of the Living Memory Group

She said: “I am extremely proud to accept this award on behalf of all of our volunteers at the Living Memory Group. As volunteers, there is no better feeling than doing worthwhile service without monetary reward.”

The nomination praised Mary's input and commitment, stating: “The group would not have been formed without Mary’s enthusiasm and compassion. Many of those living with dementia and other illnesses would not have had afternoons of fun and friendship.”

As an ambassador of Narberth Primary School, Mary forged links with the children and research, entertain and provide inter-generational activities with the members.

“Bonding between the children and adults has been wonderful to witness,” said Mary, who has been supported in her work by fellow Rotarians.

“We have managed to provide entertainment with five members of the Whitland Male Voice Choir, called The Elderlys who come along with guitars and song sheets to encourage members to sing along.

The Elderly Brothers. Picture: Powerpix Photography

“The impact of the Living Memory Group on our rural community is enormous. The inter-generational links between the children and members have created fun. It has also developed strong bonds and friendships.”

The Platinum Awards organisers praised the winners for the “remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country”.

All 490 Platinum Champions will receive a specially designed pin and a signed certificate from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.