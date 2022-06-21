After a year and a half of delivering Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) virtually, Fishguard’s Point Youth Centre is now able to offer the training in person at the end of next month.
More than 70 participants completed the licensed course, delivered as part of Point’s Nurturing the Future project, online.
The YMHFA course teaches adults how to assist young people who could be developing a mental health problem, experiencing a worsening of a mental health problem or are in mental health crisis.
Point Youth Centre hopes that equipping the adult community with the tools to support young people’s mental health, will raise awareness, reduce stigma and ultimately help to increase emotional wellness within young people.
READ MORE:
- Point Fishguard, is Youth Excellence Awards finalist
- Point, Fishguard, with Area 43, offers free counselling for young people
The course is suitable for any adult who may come into contact with young people whether through work, in family life or within the community.
The two-day training takes place at Letterston Memorial Hall from 9.30am to 5pm on Wednesday July 27 and Thursday July 28.
Booking is essential. To register interest, email: pointsymhfa@gmail.com, call 01348 871887 by the June 27.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here