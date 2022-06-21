THERE was a healthy crowd as Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club held their popular classic car show at Scolton Manor.

On Sunday, June 12, approximately 500 entries attended from all over mid and south Wales together with some English exhibitors.

There were all manner of cars on display ranging from minis to the large American Muscle cars, Triumphs to MG’s and Austin’s to Volkswagens.

Anthony Coles of Cardiff won best car in show for his superb Morris Minor Convertible.

Besides the cars there were displays of commercial, military, motorcycles, tractors and Landrovers, together with stationary engines which included a magnificent 1911 example.

In parallel with the exhibitors there was a large car boot sale, auto jumble, external stalls, charity stalls and a marquee housing craft stalls for people’s enjoyment.

Teifi Valley Motor Club also had their ever-popular Rally Cars On display.

A pre-drawn raffle was held in the afternoon run by Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club for magnificent prizes donated by club members.

At 3.30 pm the prize winners of the various categories in the show, as judged by independent judges were announced by Phil Thompson MBE.

The Jeff & Sian Edwards Perpetual Trophy for club cars went to Mrs Laura Slack for her Nissan Figaro, presented by Nick Stamp Club Treasurer.

The Kevin Videan Memorial trophy for club cars went to Mick Day for his Chrysler Crossfire, presented by Dave Esmond club vice-chairman

Peter Badham, club secretary, then presented a silver salver to Anthony Coles of Cardiff for best car in show for his superb Morris Minor Convertible.

Debbie Davies of Crymych won a silver cup for best motorcycle with her Ariel square four presented by Mike Chilton, club chairman.

Finally, but not least, Stuart Harries won a silver cup for best entry other than a car or motorcycle presented by Peter Badham for his Gulf War veteran Military Land Rover.

The show concluded at 4pm with Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club very satisfied with the day’s events and should enable large amounts to be donated to the chosen charities of Paul Sartori, Wales Air Ambulance and Belles Story.

The club would like to thank St’ Johns Ambulance for essential medical cover, Scolton Manor staff for their cooperation over the weekend, the police and fire brigade.