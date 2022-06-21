STEPHEN Crabb is among the guests to speak at an event outlining the changes that are taking place in Haverfordwest.

The MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire is among a host of movers and shakers in the area, including PCC councillors Paul Miller and Mike Cavanagh, who will speak about the so-called transformative plans for the town.

A statement from PCC read: "It is an exciting time for Haverfordwest, and Pembrokeshire County Council would like to invite you to hear more about the multi-million pound investment and progressive plans for the regeneration of our County Town.

"Some of the key projects that you will find out more about include: the redevelopment of the former Ocky White store [known as Western Quayside], the creation of a new signature bridge; the development of a new public transport interchange, and the transformation of Haverfordwest Castle into a vibrant visitor attraction.

"This Livestream event will take you on a journey of how Haverfordwest will be transformed over the coming years."

The speakers are Ted Sangster, chair of the Haverfordwest Castle Flagship Attraction Group; Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change at PCC; Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire; Rachel Moxey, head of economic development and regeneration, PCC; and Mike Cavanagh, head of cultural, leisure, tourism and registration services at PCC.

'Haverfordwest is changing' takes place on Friday, June 24, 10am to 12:00. 

Find out more details at Pembrokeshire County Council website.