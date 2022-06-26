The Malthouse in Narberth is the highest ranked place to shop in Pembrokeshire, according to TripAdvisor.

The Malthouse is “a large antique and garden centre set in a beautiful 500-year-old building, with a wide selection of Persian carpets,” it states.

The second best place to shop in the county according to TripAdvisor is Oriel y Parc Landscape Gallery and Visitor Centre.

It has an artist in residence studio featuring local artists, a discovery room for family activities and workshops and a Visit Wales Tourist Information Centre.

Third on TripAdvisor’s list is St Dogmaels' Local Producers Market, which has around 15-20 stalls and has previously won the BBC Food and Farming Award for Best Market.

The Malthouse, Narberth. Picture: TripAdvisor

The market, it says, is one of the places to go in Pembrokeshire for pastries, beers, bread, cheese, wines, and much more.

One of the most popular places to shop, Tenby’s indoor market comes in at fourth, similarly catering meats, honeys, jams and plenty more inside the town’s market hall.

The top five is finished in the county town, as Haverfordwest’s VC Gallery is fifth, with more than 87 per cent of reviewers rating it as ‘excellent.’