We've more than got used to working out from home over the last two years so why not give your home gym a bit of an upgrade?

With the cost of living continuing to rise, gym memberships often become a monthly expense that we simply can't afford.

Some membership packages cost in excess of £1000 a year including the likes of annual packages from David Lloyd and Virgin Active Gyms.

One way to reduce the costs is to create your own workout space from home and OnBuy.com is on hand to show us how.

Dumbbells, water bottle and a phone. Credit: Canva

Create the ideal home gym with these seven items

The online marketplace has compiled a list of items you can use to kit out your home gym.

See the handy equipment you can invest in or you can use to spruce up the space you already have.

2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike

2-In-1 Upright Exercise Bike. Credit: OnBuy

Work out a sweat on one of the eight workout resistance levels on this all-body exercise bike.

Tick off your cardio from the comfort of your own home on this 2-in-1 upright bike.

You can switch up the bike from an upright to a recumbent (laid back) position.

On top of that, the bike also comes with a tension rope to help improve your upper body strength.

As an added bonus, there is also a bunch of handy features, such as a foldable space-saving design, plus a phone holder and LCD monitor.

Hop on your bike for £103.99 via the OnBuy website.

Barbell Set

Barbell Set. Credit: OnBuy

If you're looking to get into weights ahead of the summer, this barbell set is a great place to start.

Make gains with this 30kg set from vidaXL for weight training, bodybuilding, weightlifting and powerlifting.

It's very versatile and it's straightforward to adjust and change weights to your liking and ability.

Boost your balance and coordination for £74.99 via the OnBuy website.

Folding Magnetic Resistance Bike

Folding Magnetic Resistance Bike. Credit: OnBuy

Keep up with your cardio with this folding magnetic training bike.

The brilliant bike uses a set of magnets to generate the resistance you need to workout which can be adjusted between eight different levels as you need them.

Ideal for burning fat and improving lower body strength, it also folds up to 56cm long for easy and simple storage.

Add one to your basket for £89.99 via the OnBuy website.

Electric Motorised Running Machine with LED display

Electric Motorised Running Machine with LED display. Credit: OnBuy

Put on your headphones and hit the treadmill with this motorised running machine.

The terrific treadmill has 6 speeds which can be adjusted with the touch controls and even reaches up to 15km/h.

The machine is foldable, with wheels, which makes it fully portable and ideal for a smaller living space.

Kit out your gym for £279.99 via the OnBuy website.

Adjustable Weight Bench

Adjustable Weight Bench. Credit: On Buy

There's no excuse to skip your strength training when you have your own adjustable weight bench.

The Homcom Adjustable Weight Bench lets you tone your biceps, trapezoids, and pectorals.

It is constructed from durable steel and supports a barbell weight of up to 80kg.

The bench is also equipped with a padded seat and back and has four levels of adjustments.

Get yours for £66.99 via the OnBuy website.

2pc Hexagonal Dumbbells Set

2pc Hexagonal Dumbbells Set. Credit: OnBuy

These PVC and iron dumbbells are designed to last for years meaning they are investment worth making.

The bells are hexagonally shaped to keep them rolling away and therefore, causing injuries or damage.

They are perfect for beginners who want to change and ramp up their workouts.

Get lifting for £25.99 via the OnBuy website.

Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat. Credit: OnBuy

Train your mind and body and get into a flexible mindset with some Yoga.

This yoga mat is a great way to kickstart your passion or upgrade the mat you already have.

This extra-thick, non-slip yoga mat is perfect for your workout needs whether you're a novice or you're already a master.

Take this mat home for £9.99 via the OnBuy website.