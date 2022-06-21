A driver has been sent to prison for ten weeks for driving on a Pembroke Dock road while disqualified.
Michael John Mulkerrins, 57, was stopped in his Ford Galaxy at Pembroke Port on January 31 of this year.
He admitted that he had been driving while disqualified.
Mulkerrins, of Jeffreys Road, London, also admitted driving without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court last week, June 13.
Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks for the driving while disqualified offence, saying it was so serious as it was aggravated by his record of previous offending. He was also further disqualified for 12 months.
Mulkerrins was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £65 surcharge for the insurance offence.
He was fined a further £150 for driving without a valid test certificate.
Magistrates took his guilty plea into account while imposing sentence.
Mulkerrins has until October 31 this year to pay the total of £715.
