One person injured in A40 crash

By Harry Jamshidian

  • One person injured
  • Emergency services on the scene
  • Local reports say road has been cleared
  • Incident happened between Llanddewi Velfrey and A478 (Penblewin Roundabout)
  • Two vehicles were reportedly involved

