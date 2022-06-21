An NHS employee has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to a charge of drink driving.

Admitting the offence before Haverfordwest magistrates was Amber Barker, 20, of Rose Avenue, Merlin’s Bridge.

The court heard how patrol officers saw Barker driving her silver Ford Fiesta along Charlton Place, Pembroke Dock at around 3.50am on May 14.

“She took a junction very widely and ended up on the wrong side of the road,” said Crown Prosecutor, Mr Ben Williams.

“She then swerved her vehicle and it was obvious to officers that her driving was extremely erratic.”

Amber Barker was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who told magistrates that in addition to her part-time job with the NHS, the defendant works as a driver for a Pembrokeshire cleaning company.

“Naturally today is going to have an impact on her work as a driver, but thankfully she will be able to continue working with the NHS,” he said.

In addition to the disqualification, Barker was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

She agreed to carry out a drink-drive awareness course which will reduce her driving ban by 18 weeks.