A learner driver who took to the road without supervision must pay £164.

Sarah Davies, 50, appeared in at Llanelli Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The court heard that Davies was caught driving her Vauxhall Zafira Tourer on the A4076 at Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest otherwise than in accordance with her licence.

Magistrates heard that Davies, of Cutty Sark Drive, Milford Haven, drove the vehicle without a qualified supervisory driver by her side.

She admitted the offence under the Single Justice Proceedure.

Davies was fined £40 and must pay costs of £90 and a £34 victim surcharge. She also had her driving record endorsed with three points.

Magistrates took Davies’ guilty plea into account and gave her until July 8 to pay the total of £164.