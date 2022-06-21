THE fate of an historic north Pembrokeshire landmark which has stood on the cliff tops above Ceibwr, near Moylegrove, since the 1860s, is expected to be decided tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21).

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will consider a plan to replace Pencastell – a four-cottage building formerly used as a 19th-century coastguard station – with a large modern house complete with large seaward-facing windows and underground garage.

Nevern Community Council have described the planned new build as ‘an ugly, overzealous carbuncle’, yet planners are recommending approval.

“The feelings run deep in the community,” the council state in their letter of objection.

“The architect would be more than capable of maintaining the existing building with internal changes that would suit his clients and placate the local people and be more favourable on the environmental basis.”

Councillors also fear the development would cause ‘massive intrusion’ to walkers and horse riders as a nearby footpath and bridlepath are ‘in use constantly’.

“We can't let this happen,” one local, who declined to be named, told the Tivy-Side. “It is our landscape, our heritage and we disapprove of it being altered in any way."

Applicant Andrew Hebard – who has been living in the United States for the past 20 years – had his original plan turned down.

The new proposal for a replacement dwelling - comprising four bedrooms, a living room, garden room, dining room and study with a plant room on the ground floor, a mezzanine level at the southern end and detached sunken garage - largely follows the footprint of the existing building.

The overall height is lower and a different design approach is said to make the house appear more traditional.

Planners say the new proposal complies with existing policies and a drawing of the levels of the site demonstrates that the dwelling would 'sit comfortably' within the landscape in terms of the skyline.

“The proposed scheme is considered to be acceptable in terms of scale, form, materials, and design,” states their report.

“The development will not cause an unacceptable or detrimental impact to the special qualities of the National Park.”