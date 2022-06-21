A Pembrokeshire scaffolder has been ordered off the roads for 19 months after being caught driving his transit van whilst over twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates was Mark Gammer, 48, of Stryd Shearwater, Steynton.

The court heard that police saw Gammer driving his white transit van on the A477 Honeyborough roundabout at around 11.22pm on Friday, June 3.

“He drove it over the central white line and as he exited the roundabout he hit a kerb and crossed over onto the grass before coming back to the road,” said Crown Prosecutor Mr Ben Williams.

Mr Williams went on to say that Gammer subsequently refused to provide officers with a roadside breath test however when taken to the police station he agreed to give two further readings, the lowest being 75 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Gammer was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

He informed magistrates that his client is employed as a scaffolder and is largely responsible for driving the works’ lorry.

“Clearly he won’t be able to do this in the future however he’s confident that he’ll keep his job as a scaffolder,” he said.

In addition to the disqualification, Gammer was fined £395 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.