ONE person was injured in a crash on the A40 this morning, June 21.
An incident occurred on the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey and A478 at Penblewin Roundabout.
Emergency services including ambulance and police attended the scene.
The crash was reported at just after 8am, with a rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance were called out.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed one person had been injured.
“We attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 8.30am this morning, Tuesday, June 21, on the A40 near Llanddewi Velfrey.
"One person was injured in the collision.”
The ambulance service said they were made aware of the crash at just after 8.20am.
A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 8.26am to reports of a road traffic collision near Llanddewi Velfrey.
"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene."
Local reports say the accident has now been cleared.
