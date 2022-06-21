Pembrokeshire services cancelled by biggest rail strikes in 30 years

- All Pembrokeshire trains have been cancelled on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 due to industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.
- Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers not to travel by train on these dates, as the majority of their rail services will be suspended.
- Due to the wider disruption caused, TfW is also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.
- Additional reporting by Harry Jamshidian
