Summary

Pembrokeshire train services cancelled by RMT rail strikes

By Adam Hughes

Our live feed has now finished.

  • All Pembrokeshire trains have been cancelled on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25 due to industrial action resulting from the dispute between RMT and Network Rail.
  • Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers not to travel by train on these dates, as the majority of their rail services will be suspended.
  • Due to the wider disruption caused, TfW is also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.
  • Additional reporting by Harry Jamshidian

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos