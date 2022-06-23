fflecsi is a different way to travel by bus and an exciting new service from Transport for Wales in partnership with your local bus operators.

How does it work?

fflecsi buses can pick you up and drop you off in a service area and not just at a bus stop. You must book your ride via the app or phone, then a bus picks you up at your request, changing its route so that all passengers can get to where they need to go.

Your safety is paramount, and we’ve designed fflecsi to carry passengers safely and knowing how many passengers we’re picking up means we can guarantee you a seat and avoid overcrowding.

1. Download our app or call us: Set up your account and choose your pick-up and drop-off points or call us on 0300 234 0300

2. Book your trip: Choose your pick-up and drop-off points. You’ll receive confirmation and live updates of your bus

1. Travel Head to your pick-up point in plenty of time and be ready to start your journey

Bwcabus has joined the fflecsi family

Bwcabus is celebrating over 12 years of success providing a service to rural residence in North Carmarthenshire and South Ceredigion and parts of Pembrokeshire by joining the fflecsi family. This will allow customers the ability to book journeys and track buses using the fflecsi app on your smart phone in addition to being able to book via the call centre.

About the service

In October ’21 the well-known Bwcabus service rebrand to fflecsi Bwcabus and moved to a new technology platform operated by Transport for Wales. In additional the call centre facility moved to form part of pan Wales fflecsi scheme call centre

Passenger now have the ability to book and control journeys through an App which includes tracking options

fflecsi Bwcabus operates a combination of fixed routes services (timetabled, no booking required) and demand responsive.

Demand responsive service is bookable via fflecsi App and bilingual call centre

Passengers need to register once for free via App or call centre to use demand responsive service.

MyTravelPass & concessionary cards accepted

The service is available to anyone – whether its to access employment, healthcare, education, shopping, social, leisure – the list is endless

fflecsi Bwcabus offers opportunities for passengers to connect with other bus services e.g. TrawsCymru T1, T5, T11 services

fflecsi Bwcabus in the Pembrokeshire area has aligned with ffleci Pembs scheme to enable the service to be seamless for passengers.

Passenger can book up to 90 mins before they want to travel, journeys can be booked up to a month in advance and regular bookings made

Pembrokeshire fflecsi Bwcabus enables passengers to travel all the way into Haverfordwest and Fishguard from the zone

Service days and hours

Pembrokeshire – Monday-Friday 7am-6:30pm, Saturday 9am-5pm

Further information click here: Bwcabus

The LINC II scheme which operates fflecsi Bwcabus has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.